King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 17,324 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,534,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,324 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $95,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in Mondelez International by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 12,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 232,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,524,000 after acquiring an additional 16,650 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 56,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 33,241 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 293.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 542,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,846,000 after acquiring an additional 404,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 216,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $60.15. The company had a trading volume of 10,518,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,112,179. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $65.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.00 and its 200-day moving average is $61.69.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.