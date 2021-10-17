Kingstone Companies, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.40) Per Share (NASDAQ:KINS)

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kingstone Companies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 13th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.07). Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Kingstone Companies’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $39.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.53 million. Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingstone Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ KINS opened at $6.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.65 million, a PE ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Kingstone Companies has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $8.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -533.33%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KINS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 80,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Finally, Salzhauer Michael raised its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 85,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 40.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

