Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Short Interest Down 30.4% in September

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 730,500 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the September 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 937,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

KTRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Aegis decreased their price objective on Kintara Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Kintara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Kintara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Get Kintara Therapeutics alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTRA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 22,050 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 230.7% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 902,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 629,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. 8.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KTRA traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.87. 2,134,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,234. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average is $1.50. Kintara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $3.35.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kintara Therapeutics will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kintara Therapeutics

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies. It focuses on VAL-083 and REM-001 pipelines. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Bacha, Dennis M. Brown, and William J. Garner on June 24, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Kintara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kintara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.