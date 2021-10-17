Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Short Interest Update

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of KIGRY traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $24.78. 5,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,422. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.86. Kion Group has a 12 month low of $19.30 and a 12 month high of $28.30.

KIGRY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

KION GROUP AG operates as a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

