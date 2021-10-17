Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Short Interest Update

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 151,600 shares, a drop of 38.3% from the September 15th total of 245,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Koss from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get Koss alerts:

In other Koss news, CFO David Donnan Smith sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total transaction of $1,940,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Koss, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $540,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 167,280 shares of company stock worth $3,004,835. 51.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOSS. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koss during the 1st quarter valued at $668,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Koss in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Koss in the 1st quarter worth about $999,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Koss in the 1st quarter worth about $766,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Koss in the 1st quarter worth about $527,000. 12.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Koss stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.37. 534,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,718,688. Koss has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $127.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.55 and a beta of -2.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.73.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koss had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter.

About Koss

Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1971 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.