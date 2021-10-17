Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) PT Lowered to $24.00

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) had its price target decreased by Truist Securities from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.76% from the stock’s previous close.

KTOS has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $22.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 0.80. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1 year low of $18.22 and a 1 year high of $34.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $205.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.47 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 2.81%. On average, research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $189,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 320,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,702,346.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $27,867.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,745 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,910. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,345,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $237,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,696 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,505,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,730 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,493,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,337 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,646,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 23.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,155,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,366,000 after acquiring an additional 778,794 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

