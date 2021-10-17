Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DNUT. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.71 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.24.
Shares of NASDAQ DNUT opened at $13.91 on Wednesday. Krispy Kreme has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $21.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.11.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%.
In other news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab bought 356,680 shares of Krispy Kreme stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.99 per share, with a total value of $6,059,993.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Olivier Goudet bought 60,000 shares of Krispy Kreme stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.21 per share, for a total transaction of $792,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,531,326 shares of company stock worth $24,226,768.
About Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.
