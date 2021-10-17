Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DNUT. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.71 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.24.

Shares of NASDAQ DNUT opened at $13.91 on Wednesday. Krispy Kreme has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $21.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.11.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $341.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.29 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Krispy Kreme will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab bought 356,680 shares of Krispy Kreme stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.99 per share, with a total value of $6,059,993.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Olivier Goudet bought 60,000 shares of Krispy Kreme stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.21 per share, for a total transaction of $792,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,531,326 shares of company stock worth $24,226,768.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

