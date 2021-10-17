KS Aktiengesellschaft’s (KPLUY) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KPLUY. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 16th. AlphaValue raised shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS KPLUY opened at $8.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average of $6.76. KS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $8.43.

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

