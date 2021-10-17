KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Stock Holdings Decreased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in KT Co. (NYSE:KT) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,491,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 283,230 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.32% of KT worth $90,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KT in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of KT in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of KT during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KT during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KT during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. 23.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:KT opened at $13.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.85. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.85. KT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35.

KT (NYSE:KT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter. KT had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 6.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that KT Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KT Company Profile

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

