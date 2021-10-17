Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.000-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $49.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.66. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $75.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $424.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KLIC shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley upped their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.00.

In other news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $89,577.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,000.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 397,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,016 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.64% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $24,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

