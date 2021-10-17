L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Short Interest Up 105.1% in September

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 91,900 shares, a growth of 105.1% from the September 15th total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 732,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of L’Air Liquide during the 3rd quarter worth $3,167,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in L’Air Liquide by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,285,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,314,000 after purchasing an additional 122,374 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in L’Air Liquide by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 170,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in L’Air Liquide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $870,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in L’Air Liquide by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
L’Air Liquide Company Profile
Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.
