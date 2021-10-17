L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Short Interest Up 105.1% in September

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 91,900 shares, a growth of 105.1% from the September 15th total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 732,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Get L'Air Liquide alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of L’Air Liquide during the 3rd quarter worth $3,167,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in L’Air Liquide by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,285,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,314,000 after purchasing an additional 122,374 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in L’Air Liquide by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 170,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in L’Air Liquide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $870,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in L’Air Liquide by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTCMKTS AIQUY opened at $33.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.67. L’Air Liquide has a one year low of $28.90 and a one year high of $36.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.74.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.