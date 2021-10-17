Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 45.2% from the September 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Lake Shore Bancorp stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,274. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.73 million, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.62. Lake Shore Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.84 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.87.

Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.11 million for the quarter. Lake Shore Bancorp had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 6.01%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from Lake Shore Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lake Shore Bancorp stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,442 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Lake Shore Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 6.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lake Shore Bancorp Company Profile

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Servings Bank. It offers personal services such as checking, savings, lending, banking, debit card, e-services, and online banking; and business services including deposit products, commercial loans, and business e-statements.

