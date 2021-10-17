LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) PT Set at €85.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on LXS. UBS Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €72.29 ($85.04).

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €57.96 ($68.19) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a 1-year high of €67.38 ($79.27). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €60.56 and a 200-day moving average price of €60.92.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.