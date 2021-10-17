Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Head-To-Head Analysis

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) and Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Larimar Therapeutics has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

86.7% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.1% of Larimar Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Larimar Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ionis Pharmaceuticals and Larimar Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ionis Pharmaceuticals $729.00 million 6.80 -$451.29 million ($3.23) -10.87 Larimar Therapeutics N/A N/A -$42.48 million ($3.57) -3.39

Larimar Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ionis Pharmaceuticals. Ionis Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Larimar Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and Larimar Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ionis Pharmaceuticals 1 4 4 0 2.33 Larimar Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $52.19, suggesting a potential upside of 48.68%. Larimar Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $29.50, suggesting a potential upside of 143.40%. Given Larimar Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Larimar Therapeutics is more favorable than Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Ionis Pharmaceuticals and Larimar Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ionis Pharmaceuticals -78.78% -58.39% -21.19% Larimar Therapeutics N/A -58.08% -50.10%

Summary

Larimar Therapeutics beats Ionis Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases. The company was founded by Stanley T. Crooke, David J. Ecker, Christopher K. Mirabelli, and Brett P. Monia in 1989 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

