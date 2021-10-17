Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Laureate Education, Inc. is a degree-granting higher education institutions. The company offers high-quality undergraduate, graduate and specialized programs. Laureate Education, Inc. is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. “

LAUR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Laureate Education in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.40 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Laureate Education in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Laureate Education from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

LAUR stock opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.11. Laureate Education has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $19.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 0.75.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $327.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.20 million. Laureate Education had a negative net margin of 57.00% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. Research analysts anticipate that Laureate Education will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $7.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Laureate Education by 15.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Laureate Education by 71.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Laureate Education by 88.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Laureate Education by 80.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Laureate Education during the first quarter worth about $151,000. 54.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

