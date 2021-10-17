Laurion Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth $1,958,000. Ossiam boosted its position in VeriSign by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 96,718 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,927,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in VeriSign by 4,066.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 250 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in VeriSign by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in VeriSign by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 105,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,241,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

VRSN opened at $214.47 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $184.60 and a one year high of $234.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.73 and its 200-day moving average is $217.49. The company has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 0.79.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 48.49%. The firm had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total value of $1,106,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 806,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,554,386.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $125,652.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,665 shares of company stock worth $5,061,228 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

