Laurion Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 27.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,518,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,355 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 146.0% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 115,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,016,000 after acquiring an additional 68,540 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,024,000 after acquiring an additional 54,943 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 100.1% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 870,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,687,000 after acquiring an additional 435,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth $5,114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

CAH opened at $48.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.92 and a 52 week high of $62.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.80.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.19%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

