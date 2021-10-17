Laurion Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 1,107 Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 31.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,223,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,313 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth $1,029,084,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,967,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,959,000 after acquiring an additional 128,629 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,265,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,601,000 after acquiring an additional 43,926 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 18.2% in the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 2,828,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,201,000 after acquiring an additional 435,035 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $212.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $221.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.01. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $239.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.14.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

