Laurion Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 806 Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,806,000 after purchasing an additional 359,430 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 26,381.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,014,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,404 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 737,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,297,000 after purchasing an additional 114,227 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 736,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,032,000 after purchasing an additional 56,140 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,532,000. 92.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LAD. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.80.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $45,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $337.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.00 and a 12-month high of $417.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $352.72.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 33.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 7.70%.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

