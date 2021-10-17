Laurion Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,074,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 25,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LAD stock opened at $337.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $335.63 and its 200 day moving average is $352.72. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $225.00 and a one year high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 33.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 7.70%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.80.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.13, for a total transaction of $45,377.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,932.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

