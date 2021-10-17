Laurion Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 39,374 Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 39,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.12% of Ondas as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONDS. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ondas in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ondas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ondas in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ondas by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 6,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ondas in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Ondas alerts:

ONDS stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average of $7.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.81 million and a PE ratio of -13.98.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ondas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st.

In other Ondas news, CFO Stewart Kantor sold 45,000 shares of Ondas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $365,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ondas Company Profile

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Ondas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ondas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.