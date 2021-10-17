Laurion Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 5,600 CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CNH Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 365.0% in the 1st quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 344,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,757,000 after purchasing an additional 270,587 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 939,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,400,000 after purchasing an additional 102,868 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 21,706 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the 1st quarter valued at $820,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.81.

Shares of CIT opened at $52.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.57. CIT Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.50 and a 12 month high of $56.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $478.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.00 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. CIT Group’s payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

