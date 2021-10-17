Laurion Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 13.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 16.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 55,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:R opened at $83.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.25 and a 12 month high of $89.65. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.38.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is -859.26%.

R has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryder System presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.56.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

