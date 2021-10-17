Laurion Capital Management LP Sells 131,187 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Laurion Capital Management LP decreased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 131,187 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Chubb were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Ossiam lifted its stake in Chubb by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 28,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 7,927 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Chubb by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 49,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $181.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.08. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $116.82 and a one year high of $187.90. The firm has a market cap of $79.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total transaction of $1,328,749.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 726,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,431,079.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total value of $959,991.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,387,688.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, July 26th. upped their price objective on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.11.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

