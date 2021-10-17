Laurion Capital Management LP Takes Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 31.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,223,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,313 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,029,084,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,967,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,959,000 after acquiring an additional 128,629 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,265,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,601,000 after acquiring an additional 43,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 18.2% in the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 2,828,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,201,000 after acquiring an additional 435,035 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DG stock opened at $212.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.09. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $239.35. The company has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.72 and its 200 day moving average is $217.01.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. OTR Global lowered Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.14.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

