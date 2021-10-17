Laurion Capital Management LP Takes Position in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.12% of Ondas as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ONDS. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ondas in the 2nd quarter worth $7,566,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ondas in the 2nd quarter worth $5,855,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Ondas in the 2nd quarter worth $5,558,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ondas by 227.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 962,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,644,000 after acquiring an additional 668,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ondas by 189.0% in the 2nd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 347,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 227,486 shares in the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ONDS opened at $9.23 on Friday. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.91. The stock has a market cap of $374.81 million and a PE ratio of -13.98.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ondas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st.

In other news, CFO Stewart Kantor sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $365,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ondas Company Profile

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

