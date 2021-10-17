Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 778 Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BALY. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s in the first quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bally’s by 181.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bally’s by 120.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Bally’s by 67.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s in the first quarter worth $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Bally's alerts:

NYSE:BALY opened at $51.06 on Friday. Bally’s Co. has a 52-week low of $22.35 and a 52-week high of $75.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.63.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.38). Bally’s had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $267.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.22 million. The business’s revenue was up 825.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bally’s Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BALY. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bally’s in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bally’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.67.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.