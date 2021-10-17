Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 197 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 731 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 899,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 539,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,139,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $62.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.19. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.14 and a 1 year high of $64.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $57.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

In related news, Director Donna L. Heitzman bought 500 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.60 per share, with a total value of $25,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,746. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Heintzman sold 5,000 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total value of $272,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,790,657.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,297 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,008. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stock Yards Bancorp Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.