Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $46,000 Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24,666 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VLO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,668,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,941,168,000 after buying an additional 2,035,454 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Valero Energy by 24.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,065,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $577,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,584 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Valero Energy by 184.6% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,042,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,672,000 after purchasing an additional 676,459 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 118.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,102,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,188,000 after purchasing an additional 597,085 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 897.2% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 410,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,359,000 after purchasing an additional 368,918 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VLO stock opened at $78.66 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $84.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.03 and its 200-day moving average is $72.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of -23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $27.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.66 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.38.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

