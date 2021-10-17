Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Lifetime Brands by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,270,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Lifetime Brands by 33,681.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 113,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 113,508 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Lifetime Brands by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 171,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lifetime Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $502,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Lifetime Brands by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

LCUT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Lifetime Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, Director Craig Phillips sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $37,825.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 641,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,624,652.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,251 shares of company stock worth $355,618. 41.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:LCUT opened at $18.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.93. The stock has a market cap of $409.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.16.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.34. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.65 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is 17.89%.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

