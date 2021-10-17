Lazard Asset Management LLC Takes $40,000 Position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 131.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,632,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,916,000 after acquiring an additional 927,038 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in nCino by 174.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in nCino by 260.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get nCino alerts:

In other news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total value of $720,568.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 743,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,075,595.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William J. Ruh sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,118,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,969 shares of company stock valued at $13,153,835. Corporate insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of nCino stock opened at $72.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. nCino, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $90.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.05 and a beta of 1.88.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.72 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

nCino Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO).

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.