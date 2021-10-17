Lazard Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 97.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,334 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 90.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.82.

In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 23,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $2,507,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,025,775.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $5,515,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 185,206 shares of company stock valued at $19,994,717 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $112.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.81, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $66.41 and a 1 year high of $116.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $832.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.69 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

