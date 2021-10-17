Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis cut its position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 70,621 shares during the period. Natixis owned 0.13% of Lazard worth $6,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 3.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Lazard by 1.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Lazard by 9.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Lazard by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 40,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lazard by 6.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lazard stock opened at $50.13 on Friday. Lazard Ltd has a 52 week low of $32.38 and a 52 week high of $50.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.18 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 57.66% and a net margin of 15.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

In other Lazard news, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 19,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $945,665.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $4,095,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LAZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

