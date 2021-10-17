LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD) Stock Price Down 0.3%

LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD) fell 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.05 and last traded at $25.08. 4,302 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 45,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.14.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.30.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF stock. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 834,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,974,000. LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF comprises 3.4% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Redwood Investment Management LLC owned approximately 36.28% of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

