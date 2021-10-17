LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,600 shares, a drop of 39.9% from the September 15th total of 95,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 576.0 days.

OTCMKTS:LEGIF remained flat at $$155.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.96. LEG Immobilien has a one year low of $131.94 and a one year high of $160.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.32.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LEGIF shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of LEG Immobilien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LEG Immobilien currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

LEG Immobilien SE engages in the acquisition, sale and leasing of real estate properties. Its property portfolios are located in North Rhine-Westphalia and the neighbouring states of Lower Saxony, Hesse and Rhineland-Palatinate. The company was founded on May 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

