Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stock Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,549 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 21,002 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $5,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 998.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,224 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URBN opened at $30.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.21. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.98 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.51. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on URBN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.89.

Urban Outfitters Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

