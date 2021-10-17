Legal & General Group Plc Has $5.05 Million Stake in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its holdings in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 215,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 48,877 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Meritor were worth $5,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Meritor in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Meritor by 179.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Meritor by 2,576.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritor in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MTOR opened at $25.85 on Friday. Meritor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $33.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.51 and a 200-day moving average of $24.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 2.09.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Meritor had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Meritor’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Meritor, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MTOR shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Meritor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. upgraded shares of Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

Meritor Profile

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

