Legal & General Group Plc Has $5.31 Million Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,810 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.14% of Mercury Systems worth $5,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 2,593.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $50.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $88.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.34.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $250.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.75 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 6.71%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MRCY shares. Truist downgraded Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mercury Systems to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Mercury Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mercury Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.91.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

