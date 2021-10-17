Legal & General Group Plc Has $5.72 Million Position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its position in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 18,580 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.26% of Innospec worth $5,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innospec by 3.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innospec by 2.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innospec by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Innospec during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Innospec by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IOSP shares. TheStreet downgraded Innospec from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. CL King dropped their price objective on Innospec from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

NASDAQ IOSP opened at $85.70 on Friday. Innospec Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.95 and a 12 month high of $107.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.33.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.32. Innospec had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $354.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Innospec Profile

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

