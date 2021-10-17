Legal & General Group Plc Has $5.85 Million Position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 256,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,607 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Energy Recovery were worth $5,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ERII. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,686,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,619,000 after buying an additional 420,437 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 4,245.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 259,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,764,000 after buying an additional 253,766 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 79.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 465,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,537,000 after buying an additional 206,561 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Energy Recovery during the first quarter worth $2,403,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 41.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 425,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,682,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

NASDAQ ERII opened at $19.94 on Friday. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.97.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 9.56%. Equities analysts forecast that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ERII. TheStreet lowered shares of Energy Recovery from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Energy Recovery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

In related news, Director Sherif Foda sold 5,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $120,796.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,407 shares in the company, valued at $224,687.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.