Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,067 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $11,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Lemonade in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lemonade by 2,053.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 33.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lemonade stock opened at $65.45 on Friday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.60 and a 12 month high of $188.30. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.73 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.57 and its 200-day moving average is $84.29.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.80 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 188.22% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. Analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LMND has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Lemonade from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lemonade from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lemonade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.57.

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total value of $39,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

