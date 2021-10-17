Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Short Interest Up 89.7% in September

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 89.7% from the September 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of Leonardo stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.05. Leonardo has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $4.69.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FINMY shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leonardo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Leonardo SpA engages in the aerospace, defense and security sectors. It operates through the following segments: Helicopters; Defense and Security Electronics; Aeronautics; Space, Defense Systems; and Other Activities. The Helicopters segment designs commercial and military rotorcrafts. The Defense and Security Electronics segment engages in the information management, sensors, and systems integration business, as well as delivers systems for critical missions, military sustainment requirements, and homeland security.

