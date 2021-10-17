Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Shares Purchased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 659,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,089 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.12% of Liberty Global worth $17,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LBTYA. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 191.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 3,013.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 616.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 26.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LBTYA stock opened at $29.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $18.73 and a one year high of $30.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.29.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 79.83% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Liberty Global plc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 43,330 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $1,244,870.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,785 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,793.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LBTYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.30 to $36.40 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.40 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.80.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

