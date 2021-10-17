Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Shares Purchased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 659,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,089 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.12% of Liberty Global worth $17,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LBTYA. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 191.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 3,013.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 616.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 26.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of LBTYA stock opened at $29.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $18.73 and a one year high of $30.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.29.
In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 43,330 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $1,244,870.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,785 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,793.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on LBTYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.30 to $36.40 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.40 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.80.
About Liberty Global
Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.
