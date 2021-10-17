Liberty Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,809 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 8,512.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 244.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $1,269,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $3,357,809.84. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,108,739. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHD. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.22.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $83.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.68 and a 200 day moving average of $85.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.62 and a 12-month high of $95.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

