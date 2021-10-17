Liberty Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 22,473.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,439 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,665,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,101,000 after buying an additional 39,451 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Cummins by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,588,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,411,000 after acquiring an additional 63,671 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,399,000 after acquiring an additional 270,933 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cummins by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,518,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,099,000 after acquiring an additional 95,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,474,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,228,000 after acquiring an additional 146,777 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMI stock opened at $238.28 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.80 and a 52 week high of $277.09. The company has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $233.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Vertical Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.31.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

