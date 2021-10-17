Liberty Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,293 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 2,486.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in News were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in News by 6.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,599,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,225,000 after buying an additional 96,084 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in News by 140.2% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 625,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,916,000 after buying an additional 365,320 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in News by 103.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 305,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,771,000 after buying an additional 155,241 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in News by 13.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 319,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,225,000 after buying an additional 38,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in News by 303.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 94,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 71,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $23.90 on Friday. News Co. has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.93. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 1.52.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. News had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. News’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.16.

News Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

