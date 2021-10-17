Liberty Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,728 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 11,600.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,809,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,009,000 after acquiring an additional 38,269 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 295,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,544,000 after acquiring an additional 20,250 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 263.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 16,419 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,265,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,336,000 after acquiring an additional 15,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,671,000. 74.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Maxim Group increased their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE CPK opened at $127.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.24. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52-week low of $86.75 and a 52-week high of $133.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 0.39.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $111.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.30 million. On average, analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.61%.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total value of $103,574.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total value of $38,441.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,468 shares of company stock valued at $325,891. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

