Liberty Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,782 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 26,084.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 29.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 19.9% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 204.6% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RACE shares. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oddo Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ferrari from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Ferrari from $287.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.18.

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $224.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.89. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $176.29 and a 12 month high of $233.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.08). Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

