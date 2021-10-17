Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for RPS Group (LON:RPS)

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of RPS Group (LON:RPS) in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on RPS Group from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 115.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 106.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £357.43 million and a P/E ratio of 61.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.23. RPS Group has a 12-month low of GBX 49 ($0.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 131.80 ($1.72).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.26 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th.

In other news, insider John Douglas acquired 100,000 shares of RPS Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £105,000 ($137,183.17).

RPS Group Company Profile

RPS Group Plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Norway, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. It offers services in the areas of project and program management; design and development; water; environment; advisory and management consulting; exploration and development; planning and approvals; health, safety, and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training and communication; and creative services.

