Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lightspeed POS were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the second quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the second quarter worth about $284,000. 53.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LSPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$155.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.93.

NASDAQ LSPD opened at $98.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion and a PE ratio of -75.37. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $130.02.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $115.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 50.92%. Research analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

